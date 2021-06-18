Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘successful operation’

CNN - Sports

By Ben Church, CNN

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after undergoing a “successful operation,” the Danish Football Association confirmed on Friday.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday before being resuscitated with CPR and a defibrillator.

The decision was then made to fit the 29-year-old with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

According to the British Heart Foundation, an ICD is a small device placed under the skin to monitor heart rate. It is connected to the heart with thin wires and is able to regulate abnormal heart rhythms through electrical shocks.

The Danish federation said Eriksen had visited his teammates on Friday after leaving the hospital in Copenhagen and will now go home to spend time with his family. Denmark lost its second group match 2-1 against Belgium on Thursday.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings — it has been incredible to see and feel,” Eriksen said.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

“No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”

READ: Denmark and Belgium pause match as minute’s applause held for Eriksen

The football world has paid a number of emotional tributes to Eriksen following his collapse.

Belgian and Danish players halted Thursday’s match to observe a minute’s applause in an emotional mark of respect for Eriksen.

On Wednesday, players from Finland and Russia wore “Get well Christian!” T-shirts as they warmed up for their game, which Russia went on to win 1-0.

Denmark must beat Russia on Monday and needs other results to go its way in order to progress into Euro 2020’s knockout stages.