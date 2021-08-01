Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke are part of a winning Sunday for Team USA men’s swimming at the Olympics

CNN - Sports

By Kevin Dotson and Seamus Fagan, CNN

American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke won gold again on Sunday, as part of an exemplary effort from Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Dressel, who finished his Olympics on Sunday with five gold medals in all, won the men’s 50-meter freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. He became just the third man to ever win the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle at the same Olympics.

Florent Manaudou of France took the silver in the event with a time of 21:55, and Brazil’s Bruno Fratus won bronze with a time of 21:57.

Dressel then returned to swim the butterfly portion of the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay for Team USA, along with Ryan Murphy swimming backstroke, Michael Andrew swimming breaststroke, and Zach Apple swimming freestyle in the anchor position.

The team won gold with a world record time of 3:26.78. Great Britain won the silver medal with a time of 3:27.51, and Italy took the bronze finishing in 3:29.17.

In the men’s 1500-meter freestyle, swimmer Robert Finke won the gold medal finishing with a time of 14:39.65. Finke, a surprise gold medalist in the 800-meter freestyle earlier in the Tokyo Games, earns his second gold medal of these Olympics.

Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk won silver with a time of 14:40.66, while Germany’s Florian Wellbrock won bronze with a time of 14:40.91.

At the completion of the swimming events, the US stood at 19 gold medals and 52 medals overall during these Olympics.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Travis Caldwell and Jacob Lev contributed to this report.