Bayern Munich puts seven goals past hapless VfL Bochum

By Matias Grez, CNN

When Bayern Munich is in this kind of mood, very few teams in world football can keep up. Unfortunately for VfL Bochum, Saturday was one of those days.

Bayern scored four goals in the first half and three in the second against the newly-promoted side — in truth, it could have been a lot more than seven.

Leroy Sane began the rout with a sumptuous free-kick after seven minutes, before Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and a Vasilis Lampropoulos own goal put Bayern out of sight by half time.

Robert Lewandowski then got his customary goal on the hour mark, with Kimmich’s second goal and late strike from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completing the demolition job.

Bayern has been in imperious form to begin the season under new coach Julian Nagelsmann, winning four and drawing one of its opening five games and scoring a remarkable 20 goals in the process.

Very few people would have been betting against Bayern to win its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title before the season started. That number is now likely to be zero.

The bigger test, of course, will be in the Champions League, but Bayern has already laid down a marker there, too, humbling Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp in the opening game of the group stage.

Almost — but perhaps not quite — as impressive as the seven goals was Bayern’s stingy defense, which barely allowed Bochum a chance all match; the away side managed zero shots on target all match.

Next up for Bayern is lowly Furth, the only team in the Bundesliga below Bochum. Expect another high-scoring encounter.

