This is what Aaron Rodgers has said about his Covid-19 vaccine status

Green Bay Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers will sit out Sunday’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols, according to his team.

Head coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday wouldn’t confirm if Rodgers tested positive for the virus or give his vaccination status. LaFleur told reporters that last season’s league MVP was in Covid-19 protocols.

Multiple outlets — including the NFL Network and ESPN — have reported that Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19, citing sources.

This is what Rodgers has said on the subject:

In August, when asked if he had received the Covid-19 vaccine, Rodgers said he had been “immunized.”

“There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements,” Rodgers said.

“Owners have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There’s guys that have been vaccinated and contracted Covid. So it’s an interesting issue.”

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status, according to NFL and NFLPA policy.

Being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list is for a player who tests positive or has been in close contact with an infected person.

