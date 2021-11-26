Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United set to appoint pioneering German coach as interim manager — reports

By Becky Thompson, CNN

Ralf Rangnick is set to be been named as Manchester United’s interim manager, the Athletic and other media outlets reported on Thursday.

Rangnick would replace the recently sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the team’s coach for the rest of the season, while they seek a full time replacement.

The 63-year-old joins the English Premier League club after leaving his position as head of sports and development for the Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Athletic reported on Thursday that Rangnick will join the club on a six-month contract with a two-year consultancy to follow, and that his current club, Lokomotiv will have to release him from his current contract.

CNN has reached out to Manchester United and Locomotiv Moskow for comment.

A source at United told Reuters that discussions between the two sides are continuing but nothing has been finalized.

He will not take charge of Manchester United’s match against Chelsea on Sunday, while he waits for a work permit.

The move follows Solskjaer’s dismissal from the club following a three-year spell as manager in which the club did not win a trophy.

He’ll take over a struggling United club that sits in eight place in the Premier League, one season after finishing second.

Widely considered a pioneer of German football as an early adopter of the “gegenpress” tactical approach, Rangnick has been credited as an influence to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann among many others.

Prior to joining Lokomotiv Moscow, the German coach spent time managing at RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Schalke and Hannover.

