LeBron James: Los Angeles Lakers forward fined $15,000 for ‘obscene gesture’ celebration

LeBron James’ celebration in the recent overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers has landed the Los Angeles Lakers forward a fine from the NBA.

The $15,000 punishment was handed to James “for making an obscene gesture on the playing court,” said the NBA in a statement on Friday.

‘The incident occurred with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse,” said the NBA statement.

James enthusiastically made the gesture after making a deep three-point shot as he mimicked a celebration popularized by former NBA star Sam Cassell when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The NBA has consistently fined players between $15,000 to $25,000 for performing the routine.

James was also warned for using “profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline,” said Byron Spruell, who is president of the NBA’s League Operations.

Last weekend, James was ejected after he made contact with Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart in the face. That altercation that sparked a confrontational reaction from Stewart and an on-court scuffle.

Stewart was subsequently hit with a two-game suspension by the NBA for “escalating” the situation and “repeatedly and aggressively” pursuing James, who himself received a one-game ban for the first time in his 19-year NBA career for “recklessly hitting” the Pistons center in the face.

After the Wednesday’s win over the Pacers, James said the one-game suspension was “some bulls**t.”*t.”

