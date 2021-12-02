Christian Eriksen training at Danish club Odense Boldklub as he continues recovery from cardiac arrest

By Ben Morse, CNN

Christian Eriksen is training at the Danish club where he played as a youth footballer as the Denmark midfielder continues his recovery from a cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020.

Eriksen collapsed during his country’s opening game of the tournament against Finland on June 12 in Copenhagen, and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

“Eriksen reached out to us, and he is now training by himself,” an Odense Boldklub spokesperson told CNN.

Eriksen played for OB between 2005 and 2008 before joining Dutch side Ajax.

“It’s natural for him since he played here in his youth and lives around the corner. We are very happy to be able to provide training facilities for him,” he said.

The 29-year-old has not played since the incident. He had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device implanted following his collapse, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

The future of his playing career remains unclear, though, as he will not be allowed to play in Italy for Inter Milan unless the device is removed.

The Serie A club announced earlier this month that it would allow Eriksen to move abroad in order to continue his football career.

“It should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season,” Inter said in a statement.

“Although the current conditions of the player don’t meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity.”

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020 and has scored eight goals in 60 games for the club, playing a key role in their first Serie A triumph in 11 years last season.

