Legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85

Legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden has died, the NFL said Tuesday night.

Madden, 85, passed away unexpectedly in the morning, according to the league.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

In 10 seasons coaching the Raiders, the team had no losing seasons and he led Oakland to the playoffs eight times. In January 1977, the team won Super Bowl XI, beating the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 under Madden’s guidance.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2006.

Madden provided commentary for NFL games for more than 20 seasons for FOX, CBS, ABC and NBC. He won 16 Emmys as Outstanding Sports Personality/Sport Event Analyst.

His name is attached to one of the best-selling sports video game series — Madden NFL — which began in 1988 as John Madden Football.

In a statement, the Raiders said, “Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable.”

Madden was beloved for his ebullient broadcasting style, and punctuated his analysis with a “Boom!” or “Wham!” or “Doink!”

He gave awards out such as the All-Madden Team and turkey legs to the most valuable players of games he helped broadcast on Thanksgiving.

His greatest food gift might have been in using his TV pulpit to exclaim his fondness of a dish called turducken — deboned turkey, duck and chicken with some stuffing.

“When I think of a person of sports who is worthy of the term, ‘larger than life,’ I have always thought of John. And I always will,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

