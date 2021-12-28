Legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85

By David Close, CNN

The National Football League said Tuesday night that legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden has died.

Madden, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, according to the league.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.

