NFL’s Denver Broncos dismiss head coach Vic Fangio after third straight year missing playoffs

By Eric Levenson, CNN

The Denver Broncos parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after his third straight season without making the NFL playoffs, the team announced.

The Broncos lost 28-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in their final game of the season Saturday, dropping them to 7-10 for the year. Fangio’s squads went 5-11 in 2020 and 7-9 the year prior as the defensive-minded coach struggled to put together a competent offense.

Broncos General Manager George Paton will take charge of the next coaching hire.

“This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos,” President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.”

“I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he’s accomplished in the NFL,” Paton said in a statement. “Over the past year, I appreciated his partnership, friendship and the tireless work ethic he demonstrated as our head coach. Vic will continue to have great success in this league, and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncos as well as me personally.”

Fangio thanked team executives, players, coaches, staff and fans in a departing statement, saying it was an “honor and privilege” to coach the team for three seasons.

“The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things. The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best.”

Prior to taking the head coach job, Fangio served as a defensive coordinator for four different franchises over nearly 20 years. He was defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2018 when they allowed the fewest points in the league and led the NFL in takeaways, leading to his hiring in Denver.

Fangio’s defensive prowess largely continued in Denver, but his teams were continually hampered by a struggling offense and underwhelming play from quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.