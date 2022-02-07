Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday

Nine gold medals were won on Monday, February 7. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Downhill: Beat Feuz, Switzerland

Women’s Giant Slalom: Sara Hector, Sweden

Biathlon

Women’s 15km Individual: Denise Herrmann, Germany

Figure Skating

Team Event-Women Single Skating Free Skating: Russian Olympic Committee

Short Track Speed Skating

Women’s 500m: Arianna Fontana, Italy

Men’s 1000m: Ren Ziwei, China

Ski Jumping

Mixed Team: Slovenia

Snowboard

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Max Parrot, Canada

Speed Skating

Women’s 1500m: Ireen Wust, Netherlands

