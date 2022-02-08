Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday


By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Ten gold medals were won on Day 4 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men’s Super-G: Matthias Mayer, Austria

Biathlon

  • Men’s 20km Individual: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women’s Sprint Free: Jonna Sundling, Sweden
  • Men’s Sprint Free: Johannes Klæbo, Norway

Curling

  • Mixed Doubles: Italy

Freestyle Skiing

  • Women’s Freeski Big Air: Eileen Gu, China

Luge

  • Women’s Singles: Natalie Geisenberger, Germany

Snowboard

  • Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic
  • Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Benjamin Karl, Austria

Speed Skating

  • Men’s 1,500m: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

