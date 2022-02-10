Skip to Content
CNN - Sports
By
Published 9:04 AM

Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

<i>Cameron Spencer/Getty Images</i><br/>Chloe Kim poses with her medal after winning the women's snowboard halfpipe event.
Getty Images
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Chloe Kim poses with her medal after winning the women's snowboard halfpipe event.

By Ben Morse, CNN

There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 6 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men’s Alpine Combined: Johannes Strolz, Austria

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women’s 10km Classic: Therese Johaug, Norway

Figure Skating

  • Men Single Skating: Nathan Chen, USA

Freestyle skiing

  • Mixed Team Aerials: United States of America

Luge

  • Team Relay: Germany

Snowboard

  • Men’s Snowboard Cross: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria
  • Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, USA

Speed Skating

  • Women’s 5000m: Irene Schouten, Netherlands

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - Sports

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content