Skip to Content
CNN - Sports
By
Published 8:18 AM

Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday


CNN

By Jack Bantock, CNN

There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 12 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men’s slalom: Clement Noel, France

Biathlon

  • Women’s 4x6km Relay: Sweden

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women’s team sprint classic: Germany
  • Men’s team sprint classic: Norway

Freestyle Skiing

  • Men’s freeski slopestyle: Alexander Hall, USA
  • Men’s aerials: Qi Guangpu, China

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Men’s 5000m relay: Canada
  • Women’s 1500m: Choi Min-jeong, South Korea

The full medal table can be found here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - Sports

cnn

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content