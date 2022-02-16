Mo Salah strikes to cap Liverpool late show against Inter Milan in Champions League
By Jack Bantock, CNN
Amidst all the talk of Liverpool’s new age stars, it was two of the club’s long-time heroes that delivered a late smash and grab raid in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Inter Milan on Wednesday.
As 18-year-old Harvey Elliot made his European debut and new signing Luis Diaz came on as a second-half substitute, goals from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah in the final 15 minutes fired Liverpool to a 2-0 victory at the San Siro.
Forced to weather a strong start to the second-half by the reigning Serie A champion, Liverpool scored with their first and only shots on target to take a commanding lead back to Anfield on March 8.
More to follow…
