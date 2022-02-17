Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday
By Jack Bantock, CNN
There were six gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 13 of the Games.
Alpine skiing
- Women’s alpine combined slalom: Michelle Gisin, Switzerland
Figure skating
- Women’s single skating: Anna Shcherbakova, Russian Olympic Committee
Freestyle skiing
- Women’s ski cross: Sandra Näslund, Sweden
Ice hockey
- Women: Canada
Nordic combined
- Team large hill/4x5km cross-country relay: Norway
Speed skating
- Women’s 1,000m: Miho Takagi, Japan
The full medal table can be found here.
