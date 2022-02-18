Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

There were five gold medals up for grabs on Friday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 14 of the Games.

Biathlon

Women’s 12.5km mass start: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, France

Men’s 15km mass start: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Freestyle Skiing

Women’s freeski halfpipe: Eileen Gu, China

Men’s ski cross big: Ryan Regez, Switzerland

Speed Skating

Men’s 1,000m: Thomas Krol, The Netherlands

The full medal table can be found here.

