Skip to Content
CNN - Sports
By
Published 5:02 AM

Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday

<i>Odd Anderson/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Gold medalist Eileen Gu celebrates on the podium after winning the freestyle skiing women's halfpipe.
AFP via Getty Images
Odd Anderson/AFP/Getty Images
Gold medalist Eileen Gu celebrates on the podium after winning the freestyle skiing women's halfpipe.

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

There were five gold medals up for grabs on Friday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 14 of the Games.

Biathlon

  • Women’s 12.5km mass start: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, France
  • Men’s 15km mass start: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Freestyle Skiing

  • Women’s freeski halfpipe: Eileen Gu, China
  • Men’s ski cross big: Ryan Regez, Switzerland

Speed Skating

  • Men’s 1,000m: Thomas Krol, The Netherlands

The full medal table can be found here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - Sports

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content