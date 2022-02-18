MLB cancels some spring training games, players union issues stern rebuttal

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

On Friday, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the cancellation of some scheduled spring training games due to the ongoing labor dispute between owners and players.

Spring training games, which were set to begin on February 26 with some exhibition games beginning a day earlier, will now start no earlier than March 5, according to MLB. The opening of spring training has already been delayed as several team’s pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to camp earlier this week, but did not due to the ongoing lockout.

The owners and players are currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. A lockout means no business can take place between league and players. No new contracts can be negotiated; no players can be traded; and no players are allowed on team property.

“All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands,” MLB said in a statement. “The Clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the Clubs to any Spring Training games that are not taking place. We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side.”

MLB also said negations with the players union are scheduled to resume next week.

“On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time,” MLB stated.

The MLB Players Association responded on social media with a tweet that said its members remain committed to continuing negotiations.

“MLB announced today that it ‘must’ postpone the start of spring training games,” the union’s tweet said. “This is false. Nothing requires the league to delay the start of spring training, much like nothing required the league’s decision to implement the lockout in the first place. Despite these decisions by the league, Players remain committed to the negotiating process.”

MLB’s Opening Day is scheduled for March 31.

CNN’s Jacob Lev contributed to this report.