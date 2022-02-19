Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday

By Ben Church, CNN

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on Day 15 of the Games.

Bobsleigh

Two-woman: Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, Germany

Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s 50km Mass Start Free: Alexander Bolshunov, Team ROC

Curling

Men’s: Sweden

Figure Skating

Pair Skating-Free Skating: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe: Nico Porteous, New Zealand

Speed Skating

Men’s Mass Start: Bart Swings, Belgium

Women’s Mass Start: Irene Schouten, Netherlands

The full medal table can be found here.

