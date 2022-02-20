Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

There were five gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on Day 16 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Mixed Team Parallel Big: Austria

Bobsleigh

  • 4-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women’s 30km Mass Start Free: Therese Johaug, Norway

Curling

  • Women’s: Great Britain

Ice Hockey

  • Men’s: Finland

The full medal table can be found here.

