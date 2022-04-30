How to watch the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight

By CNN Sports staff

Boxers Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to go head-to-head at Madison Square Garden on Saturday — the first time two women will headline the iconic venue in its 140-year history.

Ireland’s Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion and is undefeated in 20 professional fights, while Puerto Rico’s Serrano has earned world titles across seven weight classes and has a professional record of 42-1-1 with 30 knockouts.

The fight will be televised exclusively on DAZN from 7:30 p.m. ET with the ring walks for the main event taking place at around 10:15 p.m. ET.

Only viewers with a DAZN subscription will be able to watch the fight.

Both DAZN and ESPN have Taylor ranked first and Serrano second in their pound-for-pound women’s boxing rankings, making this one of the most anticipated fights in recent years.

“I think this is one of those history-making fights. Male or female, the sport hasn’t seen a fight like this before,” the 35-year-old Taylor told CNN Sport’s Don Riddell.

Previously scheduled for May 2, 2020, the fight was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, both Taylor and Serrano have asked for more pay; speaking to the MMA Hour in January, Serrano’s promoter Jake Paul confirmed that both boxers would earn seven figures from the match.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.