Manchester City confirms ‘agreement in principle’ for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

<i>INA FASSBENDER/AFP/AFP via Getty Images</i><br/>Erling Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund.
By Aimee Lewis, CNN

One of the most prolific and sought-after strikers in world football is set to play in the English Premier League next season after Manchester City confirmed an agreement has been reached with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland.

There had been months of speculation concerning the 21-year-old’s future, with rumors of a potential move to City increasing in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, a City statement read: “Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on July 1 2022.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalizing terms with the player.”

More to follow.

