Tennis great Chris Evert completes chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer

Tennis great Chris Evert has completed her sixth and final chemotherapy session to treat stage 1 ovarian cancer, the former world No. 1 said on Monday.

The 18-time grand slam champion revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease in January.

“I’m a little out of it (meds) but nonetheless, thankful and relieved I finished my six chemo treatments,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a video of her with the health care workers who treated Evert and ringing a wind chime to mark the occasion.

“Love you, thank you so much … We hope we don’t see you again,” Evert told the workers with a laugh as she prepared to exit the health care facility.

Evert’s younger sister, former pro tennis player Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in 2020 at the age of 62. Dubin’s cancer had spread before it was detected.

Evert, 67, has said her doctor told her that after the treatments were complete, there was a better than a 90% chance the cancer would never return because it was caught so early.

