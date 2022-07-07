Three Wimbledon security guards arrested for alleged fight amongst each other

By Ben Morse, CNN

Three security guards at Wimbledon have been arrested after an alleged fight broke out among the group.

The altercation, which happened on the grounds of the grand slam on Friday, was broken up by London Metropolitan Police officers.

According to the Guardian, the alleged fight broke out in front of fans and began because one worker accused his colleague of taking a three-hour-long break.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan police told CNN: “At 14:00 on Friday, 1 July officers on duty at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships were alerted to an altercation within the grounds.

“Officers attended. Three men working at the event were arrested on suspicion of affray. There were no reports of any injuries.

“They were taken into custody and were later bailed until a date in late July.”

CNN has reached out to Knights Group Security, who supplies the security guards, and Wimbledon for comment.

A Knights Group Security company insider told the Guardian the altercation was “embarrassing,” adding: “To have a fight in front of fans is not a good look. It has damaged the company’s reputation. I can’t believe they did that.”

