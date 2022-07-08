Baseball player Jurickson Profar collapses after huge collision with teammate

By Ben Church, CNN

The San Diego Padres said Jurickson Profar was being evaluated in hospital after the 29-year-old collapsed after an outfield collision with his teammate on Thursday.

Both Profar and C.J. Abrams had been sprinting to catch the ball, unaware of each other’s efforts in a game against the San Francisco Giants.

A split second after Abrams caught the ball, the pair collided at high-speed with Profar attempting a diving catch. Footage showed Abrams’ knee making significant contact with his teammate’s head.

Profar was in obvious discomfort as he lay on the ground but later attempted to walk off the field accompanied by members of his team. However, he collapsed as he got to the infield and was subsequently stretchered off by medics.

“Jurickson Profar has been transported to UC San Diego Health for further evaluation. We will provide additional updates when available,” the Padres said in a statement.

Profar left the stadium to applause and put his fist up to acknowledge the supporters while smiling.

“No tingling or anything in the arms,” manager Bob Melvin said after the game. “I think what we’re worried about most is a concussion at this point, but they’re checking everything out.”

“It’s just an awful feeling anytime you put somebody on a stretcher like that.

“Just looking at him, the way he is — trying to make everybody feel OK about it with a smile on his face — makes you feel a little bit better.”

After the game, Abrams said he didn’t hear Profar coming and was completely unaware of his teammate until they made contact.

“I was just trying to go catch it,” Abrams said. “I didn’t hear anything; the crowd was loud. Next thing you know, we just ran into each other … Hopefully, he’s OK.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.