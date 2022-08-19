Manchester United close to completing deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Carlo Ancelotti confirms

By Aleks Klosok and Ben Morse, CNN

Manchester United is closing in on the signing of Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Friday.

United is reportedly set to pay the Spanish giant $60 million up front with $10 million in add-ons for the midfielder’s services.

Neither Manchester United, Real Madrid nor Casemiro’s representatives were immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ancelotti confirmed he had spoken with Casemiro, who’d expressed his intention to leave the club.

“He wants to take on a new challenge, the club understands,” Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga encounter against Celta Vigo.

“Casemiro, for everything he has done and for the person he is, we have to respect his wish. Negotiations are ongoing, there’s nothing official, he remains our player, but his wish is to leave.”

The Brazil international has won three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions Leagues since joining Real Madrid in 2013.

The 30-year-old, whose current contract runs until June 2025, has made 222 appearances for Los Blancos with 24 goals to his name.

The defensive midfielder would become Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s fourth addition of the summer, with the club having already signed left-back Tyrell Malacia, midfielder Christian Eriksen and defender Lisandro Martínez.

United is currently bottom of the Premier League having endured a torrid start to the new season with back-to-back defeats in its opening two matches. Last Saturday, United was humbled 4-0 away at Brentford, after which Ten Hag said his team’s plan was put “in the bin.”

“They (the players) make bad decision, and this is football. It’s a game of mistakes and we get punished,” ten Hag said afterwards.

“It’s naïve how we played today. You have to play more direct. We attracted them; space was high on the pitch … We will learn, we have to learn. But it’s no good, it’s quite clear at this level.”

United hosts Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday in a clash between two of the league’s fiercest rivals.

