Injured Little Leaguer’s CAT scan results come back ‘normal’ after he fell and hit his head a second time

According to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, the results from a CAT scan performed by doctors after the 12-year-old fell and hit his head a second time came back “normal.”

Oliverson hit his head going to the bathroom unaccompanied on Saturday night, having initially injured himself last Monday by falling out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series (LLWS) dormitories in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Oliverson, whose nickname is ‘Tank,’ is being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania.

The post on the @miraclesfortank Instagram account reads: “Easton had a CT scan today to make sure that there wasn’t any swelling from his fall last night. The results came back NORMAL!

“We feel so grateful and blessed to have witnessed yet another miracle in Easton’s recovery!”

The young athlete was airlifted to a children’s hospital in a critical condition on August 15. His father told CNN he was “fighting for his life,” with doctors saying he was just 30 minutes from death. He underwent surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

In the days since, Oliverson has made impressive strides toward recovery, as documented on the @miraclesfortank account. By Wednesday, he was no longer sedated, and on Thursday, he moved out of an intensive care unit and was able to feed himself.

The Instagram account also noted on Saturday that Oliverson may be able to return to Utah this week, with doctors from the hospital in Pennsylvania having been in contact with Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City to set up “travel plans” and hope to have him back in Utah by Tuesday.

On Sunday, Oliverson “was able to see his little brother, cousin, and best friends (that are more like brothers). They brought him many goodies from all of the teams in the Little League World Series.”

Oliverson’s Little League team, Snow Canyon from Utah, was eliminated from the (LLWS) in Sunday night, falling 10-2 to Iowa’s Davenport Little League team in a rain delayed showdown.

Oliverson’s dad, Jace, told ABC’s Good Morning America Monday that he’s “pushing forward” to overcome the hard recovery process for his son.

“The doctors are just stunned by his progression in this short amount of time with where he was,” Jace said.

