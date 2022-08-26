Injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson out of surgery, doctors ‘happy’ with outcome

By Jacob Lev, CNN

The Instagram account set up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson posted Friday that Easton was out of surgery and that doctors were “happy with the outcome.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to let everyone know that his surgery went perfect,” the post said.

The 12-year-old had surgery to put his skull cap back in.

The post continued, “Easton will be staying the night in PICU. THANK YOU for the thoughts, prayers, and messages concerning this procedure. Easton, his parents, and our entire family will be forever grateful.”

On August 15, Easton injured himself by falling out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series dormitories in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Easton was airlifted to a children’s hospital in critical condition. His father told CNN he was “fighting for his life,” with doctors saying he was just 30 minutes from death. He underwent surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

In the days since, Easton has made impressive strides toward recovery, as documented on the @miraclesfortank Instagram account.

