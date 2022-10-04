Former All-American basketball player Tiffany Jackson dies from breast cancer at 37, according to university

By Matt Foster, CNN

The University of Texas at Austin women’s basketball program is “mourning the loss of Longhorn legend” Tiffany Jackson, the school said on Monday in a statement on their website. Jackson was 37 years old and passed away after a battle with breast cancer according to the school.

Jody Conradt, who coached Jackson at Texas between 2003 and 2007, paid tribute in the university’s statement: “Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player.

“She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”

Current Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer was also quoted in the statement saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson, one of the greatest players in the history of Texas Women’s Basketball.

“From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at The University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas. She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family.”

Current Los Angeles Sparks player and 2014 first overall pick Chiney Ogwumike shared her condolences in a Twitter post, noting the impact Jackson had on her career.

“One of the first college basketball games that my sisters and I ever went to was at the University of Texas … and Tiffany Jackson immediately inspired all,” Ogwumike said.

“May her soul rest in peace, sending love to her family.”

Jackson was a three-time All-American during her four years with the Longhorns and the fifth overall draft pick in the 2007 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft.

The Texas native spent nine seasons in the WNBA between 2007 and 2018 at three franchises: the New York Liberty, the former Tulsa Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks, where she retired in May 2018.

Jackson was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in September 2015 while a member of the Shock. She underwent successful treatment and returned to professional action in Israel before signing with the Sparks in February 2017, culminating a remarkable comeback.

Jackson was announced as head coach of Wiley College’s women’s basketball team in April 2022 after spending four years as an assistant in the Texas program.

