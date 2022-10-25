‘I’ve never quit on anything in my life:’ Tom Brady reaffirms his commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Ben Church, CNN

Tom Brady has reaffirmed his commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a difficult start to the new season, both on and off the field.

The Buccaneers dropped to 3-4 on the year after a devastating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and sideline outbursts captured during recent games have demonstrated Brady’s anger and frustration at times.

The 45-year-old, who came out of retirement in March, is also going through reported marital issues, with both he and Gisele Bündchen hiring divorce attorneys earlier this month, a source close to the couple told CNN.

However, despite the setbacks, Brady is determined to keep fighting and says he’s not thinking of retiring again.

“I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future,” the quarterback told sportscaster Jim Gray in his weekly ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast released on Monday.

“There was a retirement in the past, but I’ve moved on from that. But certainly not… I made a commitment to this team, and I love this team and I love this organization.

“I told them in March I was playing. But I’ve never quit on anything in my life.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had previously been pensive about his future in the NFL, suggesting in recent months that his second, and presumably final, retirement might not be far away.

For someone whose desire to win and drive has separated him from others, it’s hardly been the season he would have wanted to go out on.

In truth, things are getting worse in Tampa.

Between struggling connections with his offensive weapons, a porous offensive line and a faltering running game, the problems are mounting for the franchise.

According to ESPN, this is the first time since 2002 that Brady has had a losing record after seven games of an NFL season.

“No one feels good about where we’re at, no one feels good about how we’ve played or what we’re doing,” Brady told reporters after his team’s latest loss.

“We talked about execution the other day, and it still comes up. I think we all just need to do our job better.

“There’s no easy way about it. They’re trying to keep us from doing our job, we’re trying to do it, and they’re doing a better job than we are.”

