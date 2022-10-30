Houston Astros bounce back against Philadelphia Phillies to even World Series

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Following an agonizing loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series Friday, the Houston Astros bounced back nicely to win 5-2 to even up the series in Game 2 on Saturday.

The Astros offense proved yet again to be one of the best in the league, scoring five runs to send the series back to Philadelphia all knotted up at one game apiece.

“It was almost a mathematical must, actually,” said manager Dusty Baker, according to MLB.com, “because it’s tough when you lose the first two games at home.”

Houston got started early, scoring three runs in the first inning against Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. Wheeler lasted five innings, giving up five runs with four of them earned.

Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez was dealing through 6.1 innings, allowing one run on only four hits allowed and striking out nine batters.

To cap it all off, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman blasted a two-run home run to center field in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly came in to close out the game but the Phillies would get another run on an error by Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

The Astros, in their fourth World Series in six years, won 106 games in the regular season. In addition to the ALCS sweep against the Yankees, the Astros also swept the Mariners in the ALDS.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia.

