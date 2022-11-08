Liverpool FC: Off the pace in the Premier League, FSG owners would consider new shareholders

By David Close, CNN

Liverpool FC’s owners are exploring the possible sale of the iconic English football club, according to The Athletic and The New York Times.

The Athletic reported the club is for sale and the ownership group, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), is currently inviting offers for the six-time European champion.

Both the New York Times and The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, reported that the Boston, Massachusetts-based FSG has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to manage any potential transaction.

When asked about the potential sale of the club on Tuesday, FSG released a statement which said “we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club” but did not directly answer if the club was for sale.

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool,” added the FSG statement.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool,” added the statement. “FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Liverpool came close to winning a historic quadruple last season.

After winning the League Cup and the FA Cup, Liverpool was pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City by a single point and was then beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, 1-0.

This season, Liverpool is well off the pace in the Premier League title race and will face Real Madrid in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Last month, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp told reporters that, “Nobody can compete with [Manchester City].

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker [Erling Halaand] on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it. I know City will not like it, nobody will like it [but] you’ve asked the question and you know the answer.

“What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible. Not possible. It is just clear and again you know the answer. There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine. But they can do what they want.”

Those three clubs were widely reported to be City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, who all have owners from the Middle East.

According to Forbes, Liverpool FC is the fourth most valuable football club in the world — valued at $4.45 billion — behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

