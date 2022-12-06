Cameroon football chief Samuel Eto’o apologizes after ‘violent altercation’ at World Cup

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o apologized for what he called a “violent altercation” with an individual he identified as “probably an Algerian supporter” on Twitter Tuesday.

Video posted online appeared to show Eto’o becoming angry after an interaction with an individual holding a camera. Several people attempt to restrain Eto’o, but Eto’o got free and appeared to kick at the person with the camera, who then fell to the ground.

“I would like to apologize for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologize to the public for this unfortunate incident,” Eto’o said in his statement.

Eto’o wrote that he and other Cameroon supporters have been “harassed and pestered by Algerians” over the result of a World Cup qualifier earlier this year in Algeria. The win put Cameroon into the World Cup, kept Algeria out, and left Algerian fans crying foul.

The Algerian Football Federation appealed to FIFA to replay the second leg of the qualifier due to accused questionable officiating, but FIFA dismissed Algeria’s request.

“I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on March 29 in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence,” Eto’o said.

CNN has reached out to FIFA and the Cameroonian Football Federation for comment.

