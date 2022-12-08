Buffalo Bills defensive star Von Miller is out for the season with torn ACL

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

It’s bad news for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller, who will have to sit out the remainder of the 2022 season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Miller was placed on injured reserve on December 1, after suffering a knee injury during the Bills’ Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

During planned exploratory surgery this week, it was discovered Miller had a torn ACL, the Bills said in a news release, with head coach Sean McDermott adding that this means Miller will be “out for the year.”

“Very unfortunate situation for Von, obviously, and our team. We care for him obviously, like we would any player,” McDermott said Wednesday.

“We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team. So we look forward to getting him back, obviously, off the field for the rest of the season and his leadership. And we’re certainly thinking about him as he recovers here.”

Miller’s injury is in the same right knee he had ACL surgery on back in 2013.

But the 33-year-old isn’t letting the news distract him and promised to be back “better than ever.”

“I’ll be right back, man,” Miller said in a video posted to Twitter, adding: “Mentally, I couldn’t be in a better spot.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, you know, how hard I work,” he added.

The Bills signed Miller this year on a six-year, $120 million deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, following his Super Bowl-winning season with the Los Angeles Rams in an effort to boost their defense.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.