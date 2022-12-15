Real Madrid signs 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick from Palmeiras for reported $63.6 million fee

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

Real Madrid has signed the highly-touted 16-year-old Brazilian forward Endrick from Brazilian club Palmeiras, both clubs announced on Thursday.

“Real Madrid C. F., Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, and Endrick and his family have reached an agreement that allows the player to join Real Madrid when he reaches legal age in July 2024,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

“Until then, Endrick will continue training with S. E. Palmeiras. The player will travel to Madrid in the upcoming days to visit our club’s facilities.”

Endrick, who made his debut for the Brazilian club’s first-team in October, became the youngest player ever to score for Palmeiras’ first team, and helped them capture the 2022 Brasileirao Serie A title.

“We’ve completed the biggest negotiation in the history of Brazilian football,” said president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira.

“Real Madrid’s proposal is compatible with Endrick’s enormous talent and corresponds to the sporting and financial goals that we have established since the beginning of negotiations.”

The Brazilian club kept the terms of the deal confidential but according to renowned Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid signed the teen phenom for a €60 million fee ($63.6 million), and will pay €12 million ($12.7 million) extra money in taxes.

The deal is through 2027, with an option until 2030.

According to Palmeiras, Endrick is the only player ever to be crowned champion for the Alviverde in all age categories, including with the Sub-11, Sub-13, Sub-15, Sub-17, Sub-20 and the first team.

“I thank Palmeiras … for offering me everything necessary to become what I am today, for helping me to accomplish several of my dreams and for respecting my desire and that of my family to make another dream come true,” said Endrick in a statement.

“Until I join Real Madrid, I will continue to dedicate myself as I always have to offer Palmeiras even more on the field: more goals, more victories, more titles and even more happiness for our fans,” he added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.