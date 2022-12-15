Young boy killed in France after being hit by car following World Cup semifinal win

By Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

A young boy died after being hit by a car Wednesday evening in the southern French city of Montpellier following France’s win over Morocco in the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

The boy was rushed to the hospital after the incident but died shortly after being admitted, Herault’s police chief Hugues Moutouh said in a statement.

The statement said that a vehicle found near the scene of the accident has been seized. Herault’s police chief said the police investigation is “progressing rapidly” and is being overseen by the prosecutor’s office.

The statement did not name the boy or his age.

The-CNN-Wire

