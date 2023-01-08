NFL playoffs set following Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions

By Jacob Lev, CNN

The NFL playoffs are set following the Green Bay Packers 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday night.

With the Packers loss, the Seattle Seahawks clinched the final NFC Wild Card spot.

Earlier Sunday, the Miami Dolphins clinched the final AFC Wild Card spot following an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. This marks the first Dolphins playoff appearance since 2016.

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the first seed in the AFC and the Philadelphia Eagles have clinched the first seed in the NFC. Both teams will have byes in the first round of the playoffs next week.

The Buffalo Bills secured the number two spot in the AFC Wild Card following an emotional win over the New England Patriots Sunday. The game featured two kickoff return touchdowns from Bills returner Nyheim Hines and thrilled play-by-play reaction on Twitter from Damar Hamlin, who was watching from his hospital bed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game last Monday.

The Wild Card round begins January 14 with two games, continued with three games January 15 and finishes with one game January 16. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming games:

Saturday

No. 2 San Francisco 49ers will host No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at 4:30 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium.

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars will host No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field.

Sunday

No. 2 Buffalo Bills will host No. 7 Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

No. 3 Minnesota Vikings will host No. 6 New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET at US Bank Stadium.

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals will host No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

Monday

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

