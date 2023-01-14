With so many potential fairytale endings in store, what could we be saying after Super Bowl 57?

By Andy Scholes, CNN

The NFL playoffs are where legends are born and incredible moments happen leaving us in awe.

From the Music City Miracle, to Kurt Warner, to David Tyree, to the Philly Special, the NFL always seems to deliver the drama in the postseason. And I can’t wait.

One month from now, here are some things we may be saying when it’s all said and done and one team is lifting the Lombardi trophy:

1. The Buffalo Bills win their first Super Bowl for Damar Hamlin

The Bills were the favorites before the season but dealt with unimaginable emotions watching their teammate Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Bills medical staff’s quick action helped Hamlin make a remarkable recovery — he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Buffalo fans, not finishing the Bengals game likely cost the Bills home field advantage in the AFC and a bye. Will the Bills be able to overcome that?

The team was already arguably the most talented in the NFL and now they have even more motivation: Win for Damar.

2. ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy starts his career a perfect 10-0

Being picked last in the NFL draft — in the seventh round as pick No. 262 — gets you the title of Mr. Irrelevant. You get the Lowsman Trophy and a parade at Disney World. You also likely get not a very long or successful NFL career.

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop was Mr. Irrelevant in 2009 and won a Super Bowl kicking for the Bucs in 2020. But most don’t make it.

Then there’s Brock Purdy. The quarterback out of Iowa State was the 49ers third string QB to start the season. But after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, he got the starting job and finished the season a perfect 6-0.

Despite his youthfullness, Purdy has looked like a seasoned veteran out on the field. Combined with explosive playmakers and an elite defense, the 49ers have transformed from playoff outsider to serious contenders.

And all on the back of a rookie Iowa State graduate whose high school coach named a cow after.

Can Mr. Irrelevant 2022 really go 10-0 to start his career and win the Super Bowl?

3. Tom Brady does it again — wins 8th Super Bowl at age 45

Despite a rocky season which saw Tom Brady have a losing record for the first time since high school (8-9), get divorced and have crypto exchange FTX fold along with his significant stake in the company, Brady is back where he thrives the most at the end of the day: the NFL Playoffs.

The Bucs have just the 8th-best odds of winning it all according to the bookmakers, but Brady has certainly beaten the odds before.

Brady became accustomed to leading undermanned New England Patriots teams to Super Bowl glory before moving to Florida.

A six-time title winner when he was paired with legendary coach Bill Belichick, he’ll be required to pull of something miraculous this January if he has any hopes of claiming a record-extending eighth ring.

At age 45, can he put together another magical ride and lead the Bucs to their second title in three years and add to his incredible legacy as the GOAT?

4. For the first time since 1996, the Dallas Cowboys are champions

For as much attention as they get, the Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in 27 years. They haven’t even made it to a conference championship game since 1996.

There has been plenty of bad luck along the way: the Dez Bryant non-catch in Green Bay and the Tony Romo fumble just to name two incidents.

After years of mediocrity under Jason Garrett, Mike McCarthy has brought ‘America’s Team’ into the playoffs for two years straight now.

But with pressure mounting on McCarthy’s shoulders from ownership and with a star-ridden team, time is ticking for the Cowboys.

Will this finally be the year that luck is on their side?

5. Patrick Mahomes proves again he’s the best player in the league

The Chiefs traded away their number one receiver Tyreek Hill last offseason, causing some to think that Patrick Mahomes may take a step back this season. Nope.

The 27-year-old led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and is the favorite to win his 2nd MVP award.

With All-Pro tight-end Travis Kelce and one of the league’s most experienced head coaches in Andy Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs have looked dangerous all year.

His quest through the AFC will not be easy, with high-powered teams around every corner, but count out Mahomes at your peril.

Only four quarterbacks have won two Super Bowls before turning 28: Tom Brady, Ben Rothlisberger, Troy Aikman and Terry Bradshaw.

Will the KC QB become the 5th?

