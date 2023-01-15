Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open due to knee injury

By Jacob Lev and Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Home favorite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, the tournament announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old Australian told reporters he was “extremely disappointed” to miss the grand slam event, now underway in Melbourne.

“I’m devastated, obviously, it’s my home tournament. I’ve had some great memories,” Kyrgios said in a press conference. “Going into this event as one of the favorites, it’s brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back.”

Kyrgios was scheduled to face Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday. American Denis Kudla will replace Kyrgios in the draw.

During Monday’s press conference, Kyrgios’ physiotherapist Will Maher said the injury is not career-ending.

“It won’t interrupt his year tremendously, despite the fact it’s a great disappointment to withdraw from the Australian Open home slam,” Maher said. “The prognosis is good and he’ll be fine.”

Maher added that they expect Kyrgios to be able to compete at the Indian Wells tournament in March.

Kyrgios, who is ranked 21st in the world, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in the men’s singles last year and won the men’s doubles title at the 2022 Australian Open with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

An injury also forced Kyrgios to withdraw at the last minute from the inaugural United Cup in December.

