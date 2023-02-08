Reports: Phoenix Suns acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets

By Jacob Lev, CNN

The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night in a blockbuster trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

According to the reports, the Nets are acquiring Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn. The Suns are also reportedly acquiring forward TJ Warren in the deal.

The trade is the second drastic move the Nets have made over the past week with its two biggest stars. On Sunday, the Nets traded star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant, 34, has been sidelined with an MCL sprain since early January. In 39 games played this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Durant joined the Nets before the 2019 season in a sign-and-trade deal with the Golden State Warriors after he finished his third season with the franchise. Durant was under contract with the Nets through the 2025-26 season — though he previously requested a trade during the offseason, according to reports.

The NBA star was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas. Durant has been selected to 12 All-Star games and is a two-time NBA champion.

