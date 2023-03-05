Rampant Liverpool humiliates Manchester United with stunning 7-0 Premier League derby win

By Matias Grez, CNN

This season has been one of trials and tribulations for Liverpool and its beleaguered fans, but there may still be light at the end of the tunnel as Jurgen Klopp’s men put in a truly scintillating performance to tear Manchester United apart at Anfield.

Braces from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez and Mo Salah, plus Roberto Firmino’s late goal, secured an utterly dominant 7-0 win in this Premier League grudge match, marking the biggest win in the history of this storied fixture.

It was a sobering afternoon for Erik ten Hag’s side, which had been on a brilliant run of form since the season resumed following the World Cup and at one stage even looked as though it may begin to put pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table.

Klopp had called United a “results machine” in the build up to this match and even in his wildest dreams the German would surely not have envisaged a performance and result like this one.

It will go down as not only one of the all-time great victories for Liverpool in this fixture, but one of the greatest Premier League results in history and will be remembered for decades to come.

As phenomenal as Liverpool was all game, Manchester United was equally as shambolic.

Ten Hag has dealt with a number of setbacks since joining in April 2022, but this is surely the nadir of his time in charge of the club and extinguishes any lingering hope United had of inserting itself into the title race.

Former United captain Gary Neville labeled the performance a “shambles” and “embarrassing” on the Sky Sports coverage of the game and there will have to be some serious soul-searching in the United dressing room if the team is to bounce back from this.

But this was Liverpool’s day and a raucous Anfield gave the players a spine-tingling ovation at full time, the moment undoubtedly made all the sweeter given the team’s struggles this season.

To add further gloss to the occasion, Salah’s two goals took his Premier League tally for Liverpool to 129, surpassing Robbie Fowler’s record for the club.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.