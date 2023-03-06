Soccer fan dies following post-game altercation

By George Ramsay, CNN

A supporter of English football club Blackpool has died after an altercation took place between fans on Saturday/

According to Lancashire Police, Tony Johnson, 55, suffered a serious head injury when a fight broke out between Blackpool and Burnley fans. The fight occurred outside a pub in Blackpool at around 7 p.m. local time.

Officers administered CPR to Johnson at the scene, police said, before he was taken to hospital.

“Sadly Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight and his family are, understandably, devastated,” Detective Chief Inspector Tracey McMurdo of Lancashire Police said in a statement on Monday.

“We are supporting them at this difficult time and are determined to get them answers about what happened. The investigation continues and we will pursue anybody involved to bring them to justice.”

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and he has since been bailed until June 1, according to the Lancashire Police statement.

Police have also appealed for anyone with footage of the incident to come forward and refrain from posting it on social media.

In a statement on Monday, Blackpool said the club is “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning,” adding that “all of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony’s family and friends.”

The club is also inviting fans to honor Johnson, a lifelong Blackpool fan, by laying flowers at its stadium, Bloomfield Road, on Monday.

Blackpool and Burnley both play in the Championship, English football’s second tier. After the teams’ 0-0 draw on Saturday, Burnley is 13 points clear at the top of the table, while Blackpool remains in the relegation zone.

