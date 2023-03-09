British athletics coach given three-year suspension for using ‘industrial language’ and mocking people with disabilities

By George Ramsay, CNN

British high jump coach Fayaaz “Fuzz” Caan has been handed a three-year suspension following a UK Athletics (UKA) disciplinary investigation into his conduct, the sport’s national governing body has announced.

A total of 12 misconduct charges were leveled against Caan after the investigation had concluded, with his responses included in the report published on the UKA website.

Two of the charges were removed by UKA, but Caan admitted that he had used “industrial language” (swearing) and “failed to act with dignity” and “courtesy” towards athletes and other coaches on several occasions.

He also admitted that he had mocked people with physical disabilities by “walk[ing] with a limp” and using phrases such as “gammy leg,” often used to describe a pain or injury.

UKA also alleged that Caan had threatened to kick an athlete out of his training group if she developed an eating disorder — a charge he denied.

He also denied that he created an atmosphere in his training group “where bullying was commonplace and acceptable,” but did accept that bullying occurred between athletes in his group.

Caan has not spoken publicly about the investigation and CNN has been unable to reach him for comment.

Caan’s coaching license has been suspended by UKA since June 2021 while the investigation was ongoing, meaning his three-year suspension runs through June 29, 2024. He does not have the right to appeal the decision.

A former international high jumper whose career was curtailed by injury, Caan was appointed as a UKA national coach in 2009 and coached British high jumper Robbie Grabarz to a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

He was due to coach Morgan Lake and Emily Borthwick at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before his suspension was announced, according to the BBC.

