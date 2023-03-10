Chicago Bears trade No. 1 selection in NFL draft to Carolina Panthers for wide receiver DJ Moore and picks, source says

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, a league source told CNN on Friday.

In exchange for the No. 1 pick selection, the Panthers will send wide receiver D.J. Moore, the 2023 No. 9 overall pick, a 2023 second-round pick, a first-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in 2025, according to the source.

The trade will not become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

When speaking about potentially moving up in the draft at the combine last week, Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said, “You go get the guy that you want, you know.

“If you have a conviction on a guy, you go get him. It’s pretty simple that way. If you don’t know and you’re going to give all these resources to go up and get it, you’re hurting your team in the long run.

“You better be right. You better have conviction if you do move up. When you do that, you’re all in.”

Moore seemed to react to the trade in a post on Twitter, which was simply two shocked face emojis.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool also reacted to the reports tweeting, “Ohhhh we making moves #BearDown.”

Carolina will be in search of a franchise quarterback after releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield midseason. Mayfeild was immediately claimed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Among the top quarterbacks available in this year’s draft are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

