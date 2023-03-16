Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Champions Dinner menu: Cheeseburger slides, ribeye steak and chocolate chip cookies

By Jack Bantock, CNN

A major title, a green jacket, millions of dollars in prize money; there are plenty of perks to winning The Masters, but there’s another prize that contenders are particularly hungry for.

Because when you win at Augusta National, you earn the right to decide the menu for next year’s Masters Champions Dinner. This April, it’s Scottie Scheffler’s turn to call the culinary shots.

A dominant victory to secure his first career major highlighted a stellar 2022 for Scheffler, who returns to Georgia next month to chase back-to-back victories as the new world No 1.

And two days before the defense of his crown begins on April 6, the 26-year-old will gather with a host of former victors in the famous Augusta National clubhouse to tuck into his set menu at the traditional Masters dinner.

For appetizers, it’s cheeseburger slides — “served Scottie-style” — and firecracker shrimp with sweet thai chilli and sriracha mayo. Then it’s onto the starter, a tortilla soup made with avocado, crispy blue tortilla strips, sour cream, cilantro and lime.

Born in New Jersey but having moved to Texas in childhood, the main course would appear to be a nod to Scheffler’s Dallas roots with his choice of Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish.

Family style mac & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried brussel sprouts, and seasoned fries will be available as sides.

Rounding things off for dessert, Schleffer has opted for warm chocolate chip skillet cookies served with milk and cookies ice cream.

It marks a sharp change in flavors from the 2022 menu concocted by Hideki Matsuyama.

While Japan’s first Masters champions also opted for a ribeye as his centerpiece, his was a Miyazaki Wagyu steak, flanked by sushi and Japanese strawberry short cake for dessert.

In 2021, Dustin Johnson made headlines with his choice to serve pigs in blankets to toast his victory at the postponed 2020 tournament. The delayed November event saw Tiger Woods at last host his dinner — the fifth of the 15-time major winner’s career — having had to hold his initial meal “quarantine style” with his family in Florida in April.

The traditional dinner consolidates the major’s intertwined relationship with food. Pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches — served up on concourses in green bags — have been synonymous with Augusta National.

Their prices have remain unchanged for decades, with the sandwiches still retailing for $1.50 at last year’s event.

With tickets notoriously hard to come by, many golf fans will miss out on the staples come April, prompting organizers to relaunch the “Taste of the Masters” hosting kit.

For $175, fans can order a package to their homes containing a range of concessions from the major, including the two iconic sandwich fillings, potato chips, cookies and souvenir cups.

