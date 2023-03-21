Green Bay Packers president says he is ‘under sworn secrecy’ on Aaron Rodgers’ future

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

Talk regarding an Aaron Rodgers trade has dominated the NFL off-season, but the Green Bay Packers president has remained coy on the future of the quarterback.

Packers President Mark Murphy was speaking at the annual Wisconsin Tech Summit at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Monday and was asked about free agency and the upcoming draft.

“We’ve got no other news that is really going on,” Murphy laughed, before moving onto the topic everyone wanted to discuss.

“I’d love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I’m under sworn secrecy not to say anything.”

Rodgers has played for the Packers for his entire 18-year professional career, winning four MVP titles along the way and delivering Super Bowl XLV to Wisconsin in 2011.

However, a move to the Jets before the start of the 2023-24 season seems imminent.

The 39-year-old recently made one of his regular appearances on the “The Pat McAfee Show” to clear up any trade talk.

“I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” said Rodgers.

The four-time MVP then added: “Because I still have that fire and I want to play and I would like to play in New York, it’s just a matter of getting that done at this point.”

However, Rodgers also added that he feels no bitterness towards the Packers ahead of a potential trade.

“So much love and gratitude and just heart open for Packers fans and what it meant to be their quarterback.”

CNN's David Close contributed to reporting.