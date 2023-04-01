MLB investigating altercation between Los Angeles Angels’ Anthony Rendon and fan

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Major League Baseball (MLB) is investigating an altercation between Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon and a fan during the team’s Opening Day game against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

In a video posted on social media, Rendon appeared to grab a fan by the shirt and allege the fan called him a “b*tch.” Rendon then tried to take a swipe at the fan before walking away.

There are no videos that appear to show the lead-up to the incident.

“We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter,” an MLB spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

The Angels declined to comment on the matter and told CNN the team is expecting Rendon to address the media before Saturday’s game in Oakland.

The 32-year-old Rendon went 0-3 with a walk in the team’s 2-1 loss on Thursday. Rendon is in his fourth year with the Angels after signing with the club for the 2020 season and missed most of last season with a wrist injury.

