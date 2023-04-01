Skip to Content
UConn defeats Miami to advance to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship tournament title game

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

Fourth-seed UConn has defeated No. 5 seed Miami 72-59 to advance to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship tournament title game.

Earlier Saturday, No. 5 San Diego State stunned No. 9 Florida Atlantic at the last second to win 72-71 and advance to its first NCAA title game.

San Diego State and UConn will face off on Monday evening at NRG Stadium in Houston.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

