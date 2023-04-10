WNBA draft: How to watch, how it works and all you need to know

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

Some of the best talent in women’s basketball will be taking part in WNBA Draft on April 10. Here’s all you need to know about the big night.

How to watch?

Fans can tune in to see who goes where on ESPN and in the ESPN+ app from 7 p.m. ET.

How it works?

Unlike the NBA Draft, there are three rounds of selections for the WNBA Draft. These three rounds consist of 12 picks.

The order for the draft has already been decided and are determined by the standings from the last regular season, with the exception of the first four picks of the first round, which have been decided by the Draft Lottery. Each team will pick a player when their turn rolls around.

Who has the first pick?

This year’s all-important first pick in the opening round has been awarded to the Indiana Fever as a result of them winning the lottery. The lottery is made up of the four teams that missed out on the playoffs, and they are awarded the first four picks of the draft.

The teams in the lottery were given odds which had been determined by their results over the previous two years. The Fever’s 11-57 record over the last two seasons gave them the best chance of gaining the first pick with lottery odds of 442 chances out of 1000.

Minnesota Lynx will then have the second pick and, after trading up, the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics will round off the four lottery picks.

Players to keep an eye on

Aliyah Boston

Boston has been the favorite for that No. 1 pick for a long time. The senior had a brilliant 2022 and should be able to translate her talents to the WNBA without too much difficulty.

Boston’s final season at college was built around her brilliant defense and the forward should provide much-needed help to the Fever’s defense if they select her.

In 2022, the 21-year-old became the first player to win both Naismith women’s defensive player of the year and Naismith women’s player of the year awards; the title given to the best women’s basketball player at college.

Boston also led her side to the 2022 NCAA championship during her incredibly successful career with the South Carolina Gamecocks — which included a 42-straight game win streak, spanning 389 days and dating back to last season’s national title run.

Diamond Miller

Miller is likely to be the second pick in the draft and could carve out a successful WNBA career in Minnesota if she is selected with the No. 2 pick.

Despite an Elite Eight exit, the guard starred for Maryland throughout March Madness and demonstrated what she could provide the Lynx.

The senior averaged 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and showed her capability on the defensive end with 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks-per-game.

With impressive skills on both ends of the floor, Miller should star throughout her first year in the WNBA.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Two of the biggest names in women’s basketball won’t be partaking in the WNBA Draft due to league rules and will only be eligible for the WNBA Draft in 2024.

This means both Reese and Clark will have at least another year of college basketball before they make the move to the professional league.

