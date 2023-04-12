Minnesota Twins’ Kyle Farmer needs surgery after being hit in the face by pitch

By David Close, CNN

Minnesota Twins infielder Kyle Farmer will need surgery to “realign his teeth and to fix a major laceration of the lower jaw” after he was hit in the face by a pitch during Wednesday’s game between the Twins and the Chicago White Sox, according to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

With a runner on base in the bottom of the fourth inning, White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito’s fastball sailed high and inside striking Farmer in the head. Farmer immediately fell to the ground and put his hands to his face. Trainers quickly rushed to the aid of the downed shortstop.

After being on the ground for more than a minute, Farmer was able to walk off the field with two trainers.

Baldelli told reporters after the game that Farmer was going to have surgery but it didn’t appear the player suffered any facial fractures from the 92 mph pitch.

It was “probably some sort of miracle that that’s the case,” he said.

Baldelli described Wednesday’s game as “one of the more difficult days that you’re going to have at a ballpark. You just can’t stop thinking about him and what he’s gone through and what he’s about to go through.”

Baldelli said he barely had the ability to do his job but his players were amazing.

Giolito said he never wants to hit anyone, according to MLB.com.

“It’s something that obviously I feel very, very bad about,” Giolito said. “It will rattle you in the moment, but you have to do what you can to regain focus in the situation, continue to make good pitches, get out of the situation. And maintain that focus throughout the rest of the game.”

The Twins beat the Sox 3-1.

CNN has reached out to the Twins for further comment and an update on Farmer’s condition.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Steve Almasy contributed to this report.